The Latin America League from League of Legends returns to our screens this January 30, 2021, with a weekend that promises to excite fans from the beginning, because we will see the rematch between R7 and All Knights.

The 8 best teams Latin America They will see each other every weekend, all online, and with a new schedule: 17 hours MX, 18 hours CO / PE and 20 hours AR / CL. In case the pandemic allows it, we could see face-to-face playoffs but without an audience.

The most important competitive League of Legends league in the region, returns with a new defending champion in Rainbow7, the return of a Chilean legend with Kaos Latin Gamers, a new contender from Mexico in Estral Esports, the fight to return to the glory of All Knights, Gillette Infinity Esports and Isurus, and the renewal in search of their first championship for Furious Gaming and XTEN Esports.

Thanks to Riot games we had the opportunity to interview the PR Manager of Riot Games Latam Juan José Moreno about what’s new and what the community can expect for this LLA 2021.

What will happen to the competitive level of LATAM in 2021?

We begin by talking about the competitive level of the region, something that always becomes the center of discussion when it comes to international competitions.

With the arrival of Kaos Latin Gamers and Estral Esports the league becomes more robust at a competitive level, however, all fans would like to know What other measures are the LLA taking to raise the competitive level of our region?

Without a doubt, adding Estral and KLG together with all the changes that the squads had will bring us games that cannot be lost. Last year we tested a new competitive format that we felt worked so that each game was key to the future of the teams in the competition, and this made following the league every weekend more exciting.

We are proud that there are more and more Latin American players competing in other regions, this is a sign that the competitive level of the region is increasing and among our plans, in addition to strengthening the growth of the LLA, we are currently also working on boosting the level competitive from the national leagues.

The challenges of organizing a 100% virtual league again

We also wonder, How is the LLA handling a new completely online tournament? And how are the teams living it?

Each team is an autonomous organization that defines the security measures that are most appropriate for its organization, we at Riot have a certain line of care that we implement with all those who do ALL and we will maintain the home office.

Based on these guidelines, we made the decision that, given the context of the pandemic, The opener will be played online during the first weeks of competition and, if the conditions are optimal, we would love for the teams to return to play at the stadium in Artz, without an audience, for the playoffs.

Don’t miss out on new dynamics and collaborations like LLA x Crunchyroll

Surely you have seen in social networks that there will be new dynamics of co-stream and collaborations with platforms with Crunchyroll, Will this be limited to the online circuit or Will we continue to enjoy rewards of this type if we go back to face-to-face in the future?

Our commitment is always to offer the best experience to our players and this, in the context imposed by COVID-19, largely means that in 2021 we will look for a way to offer a great digital experience to our fans and this type of action is an example of it.

In 2020 we learned that we could find great ways to improve the experience of watching the league from home and if tournaments are live again, our goal will be to find different ways for all viewers – online and offline – to enjoy the competition no matter where they are. find.

The future of TFT and Wild Rift in competitive in LATAM

Finally, the Riot Games PR Manager He told us a little about the future of competitive TFT and the brand’s new addition to mobiles, Wild Rift:

During the launch of the 2021 season the esports team announced that this year we will see more about how we envision the future of esports for LoL and also for new games from Riot Games, including TFT and Wild Rift.

In short, the LLA continues with the fighting format that was implemented in 2020, taking all security measures with an entirely online competition, and always looking for the community to enjoy it as it should.

See you at Summoner’s Rift! Remember you can tune into the 2021 season of the League of Legends Latin America League Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. MX, 6:00 p.m. CO / PE and 8:00 p.m. AR / CL, starting on January 30 with R7 vs AK. All through the page lolesports and in official networks.



