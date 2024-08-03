Following the elections that took place in Venezuela on July 28 and the demonstrations and political reactions that took place after the CNE declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, while the opposition continues to defend the victory of Edmundo González, A new day of demonstrations is expected in the neighbouring country this Saturday.

This Friday, Maduro denounced that the “comanditos” – referring to the political organization groups of the opposition campaign of Edmundo González Urrutia – intend to “carry out an attack” in Caracas this Saturday, during the demonstrations called by the anti-Chavez leader María Corina Machado, in rejection of the results provided by the National Electoral Council.

Photograph of people during a protest against the results of the presidential elections in Caracas (Venezuela) on Monday. The elections gave victory to Nicolás Maduro and others have been forced by Caracas to close their embassies in the Caribbean country and withdraw their staff. EFE/ Ronald Peña Photo:EFE Share

Maduro also denounced that “the United States Government, together with Elon Musk and the fascist international of (Javier) Milei,” President of Argentina, are leading “a coup d’état” in Venezuela, something that he also denounced on Monday, but he blamed the opposition.

For its part, In a second bulletin, the CNE ratified Maduro’s reelection in the elections with 51.95% of the votes,compared to the 43.18% of support obtained by González Urrutia, with 96.87% of the votes counted, which the institution has not published to date.

Below, follow the minute-by-minute coverage and stay up to date with what is happening in Venezuela.

Maduro threatens to give the US-operated oil blocks in Venezuela to the BRICS Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday threatened the United States and “its partners around the world” with giving the oil and gas blocks operating in the Caribbean country to its allies from the BRICS group of emerging economies if the authorities of the North American nation “make the mistake of their lives.” Maduro did not explain what “mistake” he was referring to, although he rejected the US government’s claim that the majority opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won the presidential election and accused Washington of being “at the forefront” of “destabilizing plans” in Venezuela. “If these people from the north and their partners around the world make the mistake of their lives, then those oil and gas blocks that were already signed will go to our allies from the BRICS,” the head of state said on state-run VTV. Panama joins in recognizing Edmundo González; new statement issued Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino joined in recognizing opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect of Venezuela, after the National Electoral Center (CNE) of the South American nation declared Nicolás Maduro the winner in elections last Sunday that Panama considers “fraudulent.” “Panama joins in recognizing Edmundo González Urrutia as the elected president of Venezuela. May respect for the popular will prevail as the basis of democracy,” Mulino said on his X account. Following Mulino’s announcement, the Panamanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred directly to the results announced on Friday in a statement, stating that the Panamanian government “rejects the proclamation issued by the Venezuelan electoral body, given the lack of transparency and validity of the results announced today.” Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Photo:EFE Rivalry between China and the United States is behind Beijing’s support for Maduro Rivalry with the United States is, according to some experts, the main reason why China has rushed to support and congratulate Nicolás Maduro on his re-election as president of Venezuela after last Sunday’s elections. Venezuelan electoral authorities announced that with 80% of the votes counted, Maduro had won with 51.2% of the votes, but they have not offered a full count since then, raising suspicions of fraud by countries such as the US. Washington has even claimed that opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia was the winner of the presidential election, while Beijing took just a few hours to congratulate the Chavista leader. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday that China and Venezuela are “good friends who support each other” and said a day later that “the choice of the Venezuelan people must be respected.” Argentine diplomats expelled from Venezuela: “They were traumatic hours” Four flights, more than 30 hours of travel, a week with almost no sleep and the challenge of leaving behind 20 years of life in just 72 hours were some of the circumstances that marked the departure of Argentine diplomats from Venezuela after the decision of the Government of Nicolás Maduro to expel them from the country. “We had to leave the residence and the embassy within 72 hours. A team of five diplomats, each with their families, a total of 14 people. Schools for the children had to be closed, leases had to be cancelled, cars had to be sold,” said Andrés Mangiarotti, chargé d’affaires of the Argentine embassy in Caracas, speaking to the press after landing this Saturday at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Buenos Aires. Nicolás Mangiarotti (c), chargé d’affaires at the Argentine embassy in Venezuela, arrives at Ezeiza airport (Buenos Aires) after being expelled from Venezuela by the government of Nicolás Maduro, this Saturday. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni Photo:EFE

*With information from EFE and AFP