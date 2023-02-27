Through social networks, new images of The little Mermaid. One of them gave us our first look at Sebastian the crab, who plays a very active part in his story. Thanks to this we know that they will go the route of realism with the adaptation.

The image in question arose from an account dedicated to sharing Disney news on Twitter. According to him, Sebastian’s image appears on a puzzle box that will go on sale shortly before the premiere of The little Mermaid. It should be noted that in the box we can also see Flounder and Scuttle, Ariel’s other pair of companions, although they are in 2D.

Sebastian’s appearance is that of a crab in real life, when in the animated version he had a defined face. Here it seems that the only thing that will change regarding the animal will be the mouth. Since the image seems to show a more human mouth and not a triangular one like that of these crustaceans.

Source: Twitter-MMDisney200

Of course, the responses in networks did not wait. The crab design has caused as many positive reactions as negative ones. Those who are in favor of him say that a real version of the anime would look very strange. Opponents say these designs are one more reason why The little Mermaid should have stayed as an animated tape. What do you think of the design of this character?

What do we know about the live-action of The Little Mermaid?

The live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26. It will feature Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as the villain Ursula. Other cast members include comedian Daveed Digs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkkwafina as Scuttle.

Source: Disney.

Some changes of this adaptation are the ethnicity of Ariel and that now Scuttle will be a female bird. It was also announced that it will feature some new and exclusive characters from this adaptation. Outside of that, the details have been somewhat brief and it has even received only a couple of advances. Are you interested in this live-action?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.