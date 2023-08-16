In 1993 the Super Mario franchise was already being a worldwide success, which is why an agreement was reached to release a live action movie of the video game, which did not really generate the success expected by those involved. However, and 30 years later, it seems that they want to give it a new opportunity, or at least it is something that has made us known. crunchyroll.

As confirmed, the tape will see its return next September 15 in theaters in Japan, with some quality improvements including remastered audio and also upscaling to 4K resolution on the screen. However, there is a downside to all this, and it is basically that this re-release only goes to the land of the rising sun, without confirming its arrival in other regions.

Something worth noting is that this film was so bad that even its original actors did not like it at all, but there are documentaries that address the issue that the recordings made no sense. In fact, it sets the tone that this year celebrates its 30th anniversary of having released, a kind of tribute to what it meant for cinema and games.

So more regions of the world will have to wait to see if it hits theaters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Without a doubt I would go see it, more for the experience of having this type of material once again on the big screen, to that I add that when it originally came out I was about two years old. So, definitely many would see it.