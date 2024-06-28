A live-action Street Fighter movie is set to hit a screen near you in 2026.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporterthe new film based on the fan-favorite fighting game is slated to release on 20th March 2026.

We knew a movie was coming – just a day after Legendary Entertainment announced it had secured the film and television rights to Capcom’s Street Fighter series, the company announced plans to create a new live-action movie – but this is the first time production company Legendary, which is running the project alongside Capcom, has shared a release date.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Street Fighter has been adapted for the big screen – the 1994 film Street Fighter attracted a star-studded cast with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue, among others, but it bombed at the box office.

Then, in 2009, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was released with Kirstin Kreuk in the title role, but that too flopped.

This won’t be the only video game adaptation to grace the silver screen in 2026, by the way – the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie now has a firm 2026 release date, too.

In a “this is Miyamoto” social post ahead of last week’s Nintendo Direct, the Mario creator revealed the full release date for the animated film sequel will be April 3, 2026 in the US, April 24, 2026 in Japan, and “other countries and regions” during April 2026.

Street Fighter 6 is out now across PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC.