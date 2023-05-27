Much has been said about the live action of ‘The little Mermaid‘ of Disney and now that it has arrived at the cinema, it is arousing the curiosity of many. Although it was believed that the public reception would not be as expected, it has been surprising that it is generating very good reviews.

Recently, Rotten Tomatoes updated the first ratings that the live action of ‘The Little Mermaid’ has had and to everyone’s surprise, one day after its premiere, it has surpassed the original version released in 1989.

According to information from the aforementioned site, which specializes in film criticism by experts and the audience, the new Disney movie has had a 95% of approval by the general public, while its animated version is well below with 88%.

Live action of ‘The Little Mermaid’ surpasses the original animated version of 1989

So far, the live action of ‘The little Mermaid‘ dethroned the animated version, however, experts say otherwise, since the movie of 1989 It has 92% approval, while the new one only 67%.

It is important to mention that the film starring Halle Berry It has not had a great reception in Mexico, so it is on the opposite side of what happens in the United States. Even low ticket sales for the film have made Disney tremble, as it could be one of its biggest box office flops.

For now, all we have to do is wait to see how “The Little Mermaid” will do as the days go by, since its first week is the most important for the generation of income for its production house.

