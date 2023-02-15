The little Mermaid is a classic tale that was born from the pen of the Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen. It reached our time mainly through the animated production of Disney. Ariel’s first film arrived in Mexico in 1989. However, currently the most popular projects have remakes or live actionso this beautiful story would not be the exception, for now we already have the release date and the main cast revealed.

Disney has already announced the release date of the live action of The little Mermaid It will hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

Also released a new trailer and promotional image, in which we can see the little mermaid and prince Eric, characters played by Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King respectively. The image allows us to see the boys enraptured with each other in a dark environment.

We can appreciate that we will have both bright and gloomy underwater setting, as stark opposite poles that will surely provide the ideal setting for every major action in the story. In addition, we are able to see the minuscule details of the aquatic world.

On the other hand, we can even appreciate the classic scenes recreated in the live action of the little mermaid:

ursulathe wicked witch, came out of the darkness and allows us to see the sharp expression of her ambitious gaze.

Let’s see what kind of adaptation Disney will make for fans of Ariel.

The true ending of The Little Mermaid

As we well know, previously the stories and novels tried to leave a moral lesson or a general learning that responded to the constructs of the societies, for this reason they had sharper endings than those that are usually popular or currently accepted.

The story of The little Mermaid It was written in 1837, by Hans Christian Andersen, who is also the author of The Nutcracker and The girl of the matchsticks —both titles have quite sensitive endings.

In its original installment, the little mermaid will end up turned into sea foam, and although it sounds tragic, in some way it is also healing and imposes a lesson that has probably expired for our days as well. However, the image remains captivating on a pictorial level.

Let’s see which ending Disney opts for in the new live action of The little Mermaid.

