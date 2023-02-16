Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for Tetris, his new film about video game. Its premiere is dated for March 31, 2023, via streaming. The film belongs to the thriller genre and stars Taron Egerton.

The history of video games is much more intense than it seems. In fact, if there is one thing we must remember, it is the million-dollar industrial magnate that supports them, so it is evident that there are constant struggles, even if they are out of our league.

Tetris, Apple’s new movie will be in charge of making this clear to us. Because we will not only see the classic creators, but also when trying to carry Tetris to the whole world, the political forces of the different nations will begin to move, and the danger will begin.

The movie will be full of chases that will lead to a lot of action. We will also be able to see the great energy of the negotiations and even know a little about the history of the Game Boy together with the Tetris, which is a very important and popular game to this day.

The transcendental history of Tetris

Tetris It will be an original Apple movie, it is based on real events. Below is the official synopsis of the site:

“’Tetris‘ tells the incredible story of how one of the most popular video games on the planet reached avid gamers around the world. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers Tetris in 1988 and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, ‘Tetris’ is a Cold War-era thriller on steroids, with treacherous villains, unlikely heroes, and a thrilling race to the finish.”

Tetris has the participation of Taron Egerton, Golden Globe winner, Grammy and BAFTA nominee.

The trailer encourages expectations, let’s see what the final result will be like next March 31, 2023.

How much does an Apple TV+ subscription cost?

You can subscribe for 6.99 USD per month. And you also have the possibility of acquiring the membership for a free period —consisting of one week— to review the catalog.

