live action television series Pokemon of Netflixwill reportedly advance to the pre-production stage after the end of stranger things. The streaming service initially confirmed its plans to adapt a series of Pokemon to live action in July 2021.

Although details remain scarce around the project, it is likely to be in the same style as detective pikachu 2019. Regarding the announced cast and crew, it has been revealed that Joe Henderson, from Luciferwill direct the program.

Currently, several animated programs of Pokemon have their home in Netflixas Pokemon Journeys and Indigo League. However, the streaming service will dive back into the world of live-action anime adaptation with a project of Pokemon no title.

On Twitter, self-proclaimed pop culture expert Kristian Harloff claimed that Netflix would enter the pre-production stage after the end of stranger things. Previously, the Duffer brothers confirmed that season 5 would be the last installment of stranger things. It is likely that the fifth season of the show Netflix releases in late 2023 or sometime in 2024.

Furthermore, Harloff suggested that the 25-year journey of Ash and Pikachu concluded due to the streaming giant’s planned live-action adaptation. Therefore, Netflix could adapt some of the adventures of the dynamic couple. One Twitter user suggested that Netflix should focus on the first two seasons of the original anime of Pokemon.

Things I am hearing: Netflix is ​​weighing going from development to pre-production on a live action Pokemon series. It’s set to be their next flagship after Stranger Things. This is also why Ash’s story in the anime came to an end. —Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 7, 2023

I’m totally in for a live action series of the first 2 seasons of Ash’s adventures! — Nate Evanetz 🇺🇸 (@ckent83) April 7, 2023

In addition to the untitled live action project, Netflix Colaborate with Pokemon in another fun-filled series. The presentation of National Pokemon Day 2023 I present Pokemon Conciergean upcoming stop-motion project.

Speaking of the collaboration, the vice president of content for Netflix in Asia, Minyoung Kim, called Pokemon Concierge an “all-new storytelling and visual experience with innovative stop-motion animation set in the world of Pokemon“.

Based on the brief preview shown, Pokemon Concierge follows the main character Haru with his Psyduck at a resort Pokemon. At the compound, Haru and Psyduck find several Pokemon and their coaches.

At the time of writing this, both Pokemon Concierge like the live action series of Pokemon in have undefined release dates.

Via: deserted