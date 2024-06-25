: Implicit conversion from float 193.6 to int loses precision inonline

The second season of the live-action One Piece It is still being recorded and in fact, part of the characters that are part of the odyssey of Monkey D. Luffy, our most special captain, were revealed. You can’t imagine who they are!

Well, David Dastmalchian will play Mr. 3 and we already know that he is an excellent actor who appeared in The Dark Knightt by Christopher Nolan and also played other roles in different films. He is the one who has the most career of the new characters. Let’s see how he performs as a pirate.

Other actors added to the cast are the following:

David Dastmalchian as Mr.3

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

Camrus Johnson as Mr.5

Daniel Lasker as Mr.9

Source: Netflix via X

It was previously commented that the production does not plan to elide arcs or events, in theory the adaptation of One Piece It will be absolute, we will have to see how they handle the new delivery to make sure of the details.

One Piece It is one of Shuēisha’s longest-running shonen, It currently has 1118 manga chapters. The manga work has been published since 1997 and is written and illustrated by Eiichirō Oda.

It’s May 5th, NAKAMA! 🎉 Join our captain @InakiGodoy in celebrating the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line. Happy BBBB-Birthday, Monkey D. Luffy! 🌬️🎂 pic.twitter.com/e0BLcFGklE — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 5, 2024

When will the second season of the live-action One Piece come out?

There is no specific date yet, but it is possible that the release window is June 2025, This is seeing how the recordings of the new installment are going.

Let us remember that the first installment is available on Netflix, while the complete anime is available on Crunchyroll —and part, on Netflix—. On the other hand, It should be noted that Wit Studio is in charge of a remake of the series that is facing its 20th anniversary. There are many surprises left for the pirate saga.

