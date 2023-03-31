The adaptations of sleeve The anime are a very popular aspect, however, we also have the new deliveries that show us a new experience in live action format. One that generates a lot of interest is the Knights of the Zodiac whose premiere is scheduled for this May 12, 2023. Finally we will be able to see our Saint Seiya.

The premiere of the live action of Knights of the Zodiac in theaters by May 12, 2023. This film causes a lot of expectations, since the fandom of the emblematic protectors of Athena have their reservations. This is because it has already been revealed that the adaptation will not be completely faithful to the original story.

However, adaptations are always looking to optimize their supports to provide a unique experience, so changes could be beneficialYes, but of course to see them we will have to be flexible.

There is very little left for us to know what kind of live action they will be Knights of the ZodiacIt only remains to wait with excitement.

Live action: The Knights of the Zodiac – Who is Seiya?

The protagonist who will give life to the bronze knight is someone with a lot of potential. It should be noted that he has a career in live action. Arata Mackenyu will be Seiya and has had the following roles:

Source: Sony Entertainment

Eiji Tomari, to the Kamen Rider Dark Drive in Kamen Rider Drive: Surprise Future.

Arata Wataya in the movie Chihayafuru Part 1, also known as Chihayafuru: Kami no Ku in part 2, Chihayafuru: Shimo no Ku and in part 3 Chihayafuru: Musubu.

I also act in peach girl playing Kazuya “Toji” Tojigamori, and brought Takauji Namiki to life in All I don’t Kiss, also known as Kiss that Kills.

Seiya in Knights of the Zodiac.

It’s Minato Hirose in the movie Kaiji: The Final Game.

He plays Aoi Nishino in Brave: Gunjō Senki. And it will be Zoro, our favorite swordsman in the live action series that Netflix is ​​preparing for One Piece for this 2023.

