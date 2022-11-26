Nobody knows when the live action series of one piece from Netflix but recently the creative producer of this, Matt Owens, spoke about what can be expected from this, and especially, from Sanji.

He is one of the main crew members of Monkey D. Luffy and is the chef of his ship. But in addition to standing out for his culinary skills, he is a casanova that sometimes borders on being a simp or pagafantas.

The latter is much more evident after the time jump into the series, although it could already be seen in the first part. According to Owens, on the TV show Sanji ‘will be more of a flirt than a simp’.

This comment pleased some fans of the series. However, there was no shortage of those who asked him to take the character’s personality very seriously. Especially the rule that Sanji will never hit a woman.

From the beginning that is something that this character has fulfilled even at the cost of his life. Sanji has no problem hitting his enemies but he would never attack a woman.

Not even by accident. The only way to know what Sanji will be like in the live action of one piece is to wait until the series has its premiere on Netflix. At the moment it does not have a premiere window but filming is progressing at full speed in South Africa.

What actors are confirmed for the live action of One Piece?

For what was previously announced the role of Sanji in the live action series of one piece corresponds to Taz Skylar. Iñaki Godoy is the one who plays Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu plays Roronoa Zoro and Emily Rudd plays Nami.

Jacob Romero Gibson, for his part, plays Usopp. In addition to Luffy’s nakama, it is known that Peter Gadiot gives life to Shanks, Morgan Davies to Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino to Alvida and Aidan Scott to Helmeppo.

Other actors and actresses taking part include Langley Kirkwood (Captain Morgan), Jeff Ward (Buggy the Clown), Celeste Loots (Kaya), Alexander Maniatis (Klahadore), Bianca Oosthuizen (Sham) and Chanté Grainger (Banchina).

Some of these artists will only appear once or a very few times. But Craig Fairbrass, who is behind Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk, and Vincent Regan as Garp should appear more in the future.

In addition to one piece We have more series information at EarthGamer.