Three people were seriously injured by stabbings in Ashdod, in central Israel, on Sunday. The emergency services report this. According to the police, it is an act of terrorism. The perpetrator was shot dead by the police. And the exemption from military service for ultra-Orthodox men in Israel expired at midnight on Sunday. Prime Minister Netanyahu's government has failed to pass a law enshrining the exemption. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

