In the last hours, Robertito Funes Ugarte (47) starred in a tremendous blooper in the air. Is that the public TV host tried to give valuable advice to all his viewers but ended up on the TV studio floor after breaking a chair and collapsing.

The unusual sequence was seen on Tuesday night in Who knows more about Argentina? (Public TV, Monday through Friday at 9 p.m.) when the journalist took advantage of the presence of a doctor, by name Alexander, who participated in the game and asked him: “Doctor, I have a question for you: What do you do to raise the pressure when it is low?“.

“There are two options: you can sit and lift your legs high, or try to eat something salty with liquid“, replied the participant.”From here until I order something salty and they bring it to me, it will be like four weeks“the journalist expressed with his characteristic humor as he managed to lean on a step in the scenery to lift his feet.

Robertito Funes Ugarte trying to demonstrate the correct posture in a case of low pressure. TV Capture

“The ideal would be a chair and another one to keep the legs high“The professional warned him. Then, quickly, an assistant from the program brought Robertito two chairs.

“You know in the houses that if the pressure drops you have to do this because here we also learn things, “said Funes Ugarte as he settled down.

Robertito Funes Ugarte. TV Capture

“And now what do I do?“asked the driver after sitting down in the place indicated by his participant.”There it is perfect, now raise your legs, support them there and start to go down“Alejandro responded to Robertito, who automatically followed the doctor’s advice breaking the back of the chair in which it had been located.

At that moment, the driver started laughing. “Oh, what a shame !!! Thank you Doctor, I prefer that the pressure continues to rise because nobody comes out of this shame … “, he said and, seconds later he added:”Oh it’s falling“.

Robertito Funes Ugarte on the floor of his program after breaking a chair. TV Capture

Sure enough the chair broke and he ended up on the floor. “My yoga teacher told me to get up like this,” said the driver as he stood up. And then he added: “I apologize, this was not prepared. After this embarrassing moment, we are going to pause. “

Another shot of the tremendous blopper that Robertito Funes Ugarte starred on the air of his program. TV Capture

“This unforeseen happened in the middle of the broadcast of my daily program @quiensabemasdeargentina by @tv_publica. Luckily I had no injuries, beyond pride“The journalist commented on his Instagram account, where he is followed by 213,000 users and on Tuesday night he shared the video of that hilarious moment on the air of his program.

HA