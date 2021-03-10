This Tuesday, the journalist Carlos Orduz suffered a shocking incident during the live broadcast of ESPN FC Radio Colombia edition, when he was crushed by one of the giant screens of the set’s scenography.

The sports program panelist was sitting at the table when the huge screen detached from the frame and fell onto his back, knocking him against the desk. For his part, the driver Francisco Javier Velez sent the commercials.

Meanwhile, the broadcast was canceled and Orduz was transferred. Immediately, the images of the moments of the accident went viral on social networks and hundreds of users expressed their concern about the state of health of the communicator born in Bogotá.

For this reason, it was Orduz himself who, through his official Twitter account, shared a video to bring reassurance about what happened: “As for the incident that happened tonight at the start of our program, I want to tell you that I’m fine . They already checked me and nothing happened apart from the scare. Very calm. I thank you for the solidarity of all the messages and I want to tell you that I am fine. Thank you very much everyone. A special greeting “.

Few minutes later, Pacho Velez issued a message to inform the details of the event: “We want to send you a piece of reassurance, after the incident that occurred at the beginning of the program. Our colleague, after the review, is fortunately in perfect condition. We appreciate the solidarity and the accompaniment of colleagues and the general public. We hope to be with you again soon “.

Also the former player of the Colombian National Team, Iván René Valenciano, who was as a panelist on the program, wrote a tweet after the incident: “Fortunately we are all well. My teammates, especially Carlos Orduz is fine after the incident. Thanks to all for their messages of encouragement to ESPN Radio Colombia “.

