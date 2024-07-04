The right to housing is enshrined in most constitutions around the world. In practice, the reality is different. Owning a home in Mexico has not yet been possible for 30% of the country’s 126 million inhabitants. More gentrified cities, access to social property, economies based on inclusive and sustainable housing, and perspectives on people’s right to have a home will be discussed at the forum. Fair housing and shared prosperity. Moderated by EL PAÍS journalists and organized by the Infonavit Cultural Space and the global consulting firm Urban Front, the highlight of the event is the keynote lecture by geographer and social theorist David Harvey, who will open the meeting at 8:15 a.m. at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex.

