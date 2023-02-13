Expectations to find more survivors alive are gradually fading as one week passes since the tragedy that occurred in Turkey and Syria. The United Nations reported that the next objectives are to meet the urgent needs of the inhabitants when the number of deaths exceeds 35,000 and warned that there may still be more than 100,000 civilians buried.

Since the powerful earthquake occurred precisely in the early hours of Monday, February 6, there are already more than 35,000 deaths in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria, a number that continues to escalate at high speed.

Life expectancies are increasingly remote for those still buried beneath the rubble. The UN warned that more than 130,000 civilians could remain buried.

The international entity also stressed that it is urgent to provide support in basic needs for all survivors.

7:29 (BOG) UN members arrive in Syria

Martin Griffiths, humanitarian chief, and Geir Pedersen, special envoy to the country, arrived in the Arab nation on Monday, a week ago since the powerful territory hit northwestern Syria.

Griffiths will meet with victims and analyze how the reaction is being given to care for them, reported the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for Syria.

Trucks with UN relief are rolling into north-west #Syria. I am encouraged by the scale-up of convoys from the UN transshipment center at the Turkish border. We need to open more access points and get more aid out fast. pic.twitter.com/EK2ZLSxb5l — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) February 12, 2023



On Sunday he was seen at the Turkish-Syrian border to monitor the shipment of aid and the humanitarian chief is scheduled to be in Damascus and the Aleppo region.

While this morning, Pedersen met with the local foreign minister, Faisal Al Miqdad, but the details of the conclave have not yet been revealed.

7:00 (BOG) The European Commission demanded that Syria lack humanitarian aid

This Monday, the spokesman for Foreign Affairs of the community Executive, Peter Stano, criticized that the Government of Bashar al-Assad did not provide a large number of millions in aid for the victims.

He expressed it in response to whether there was a possibility that the European Union would relax its sanctions on Syria in this context and Stano was blunt.

“The regime, instead of spending millions and millions of dollars fueling the war against its own population together with Russia and with the support of Iran, could have spent them so that the material was in place,” he sentenced.

6:38 (BOG) Death toll tops 35,000

According to new data provided by the Turkish emergency agency, Afad, the number of victims from the landslides increased.

In Turkey, at least 31,643 have died and another 80,000 have been injured; while, in Syria, there are a minimum of 3,575 people killed. However, the figure is expected to continue to climb.

6:17 (BOG) The College of Architects pointed out responsibility for destruction of buildings without a license

The organization denounced that the notable drop in buildings in this earthquake is linked to non-compliance with building regulations and the successive concessions granted by the Government.

Emin Koramaz, president of the Union of Chambers of Architects and Engineers of Turkey, stressed that “the main reason for this huge tragedy is the permission granted to buildings built without respecting the construction regulations.”

6:00 (BOG) Specialists warn that more than 130,000 people may remain buried

Some experts raised the alarm about how many citizens can continue under the rubble, at a time when hopes of survival are low.

Analysts noted that up to 150,000 bodies may be under the buildings destroyed by the quake.







02:36

Ahmet Ovgun Ercan, a prestigious geophysicist from the Istanbul Technical University, posted on Twitter that humans can survive up to ten days in these conditions, but their physical limitations to ask for help are greater.

5:41 (BOG) US calls for opening more crossings to Syria

On Sunday, Washington asked the United Nations Security Council to vote “immediately” on a measure that allows the use of two other border crossings into the Middle Eastern country, in order to carry humanitarian assistance.

Difficulties in accessing the regions occupied by local rebels make access to international aid difficult. “Right now every hour counts,” said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

With EFE and Reuters