Square Enix announced that the HD-2D RPG (as Octopath Traveler) live to live will take the leap nintendoswitch to playstation 5, Playstation 4 and pc (via Steam) next April 27, 2023.

It is worth noting that this video game is a remake of a title of the same name that came out at the time when the Super nintendo. Since its launch in nintendoswitch, live to live He caught the attention of locals and strangers and this will be the opportunity for other players to meet him.

This game offers players the freedom to explore eight different stories alongside eight different characters, each set in a unique time period, from the prehistoric era, the Wild West, and more.

Source: Square Enix

Now, each chapter offers players a different gameplay approach to master mechanics such as stealth, suspense, and planting traps, which revolve around the turn-based battle system.

Players will also be able to customize their adventure according to their preference, with an episodic story format that gives the user freedom to complete each chapter from start to finish in the order they dedicate it to, or even play a bit of each episode parallel to the game. Same time.

We also recommend: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Octopath Traveler Champions of the Continent receive special updates

Live a Live will have a demo on PlayStation and PC

You already have a good idea of ​​what Live a Live is about, but it’s one thing to read it and another to play it. For that, Square Enix will release a free demo of the game on both PlayStation and Steam.

This demo has the first three sections of the game’s stories: “The Wild West”, “Twilight of Edo Japan”, and “The Distant Future”. Whoever buys the title will be able to transfer their save data to the full version, allowing them to eventually continue their game.

Are you excited about the arrival of this video game on other platforms? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.