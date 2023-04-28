SQUARE ENIX announces that from today LIVE TO LIVE is also available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and on PC via Steam. The game was released last year on Nintendo Switch and is a remake of a classic RPG of the time SuperNintendoedited by the same authors as BRAVELY DEFAULT, OCTOPATH TRAVELER and TRIANGLE STRATEGY. These versions of the game, unlike the one for the Nintendo platform, are only available digitally.

We can see the launch trailer below.

THE LEGEND LIVES! LIVE A LIVE IS NOW AVAILABLE ON PLAYSTATION®4, PLAYSTATION®5 AND PC

With a 20% discount on STEAM® for a limited time

Milan, 28 April 2023 – SQUARE ENIX® announces the award-winning HD-2D RPG LIVE TO LIVETM extension is available now on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™)† and PC (on STEAM®). LIVE TO LIVEwhich already had an HD-2D remake released last year on Nintendo Switch™, is a narrative RPG created by Team Asano, known for OCTOPATH TRAVELER™, BRAVELY DEFAULT™ II And TRIANGLE STRATEGY™.

Watch the launch trailer for LIVE TO LIVE for PS5, PS4 and STEAM here.

In the game you will have the possibility to discover eight different stories with eight different characters, each set in a different historical period, from prehistory to the Wild West and beyond. In addition to a deep turn-based strategic battle system, you will also be able to explore various different game mechanics depending on each chapter, such as stealth, suspense or the use of traps. You can also tailor your adventure however you like. In fact, the episodic format gives you the freedom to complete each chapter from start to finish in any order you choose, or even play several stories at the same time.

LIVE TO LIVE was produced by Takashi Tokita (CHRONO TRIGGER® and FINAL FANTASY® IV), the director of the original version of the game, and has been brought back to life using HD-2D technology that mixes nostalgia pixel-art with modern graphics, to deliver a graphically updated classic RPG experience on PS4, PS5 and PC. The soundtrack of the game has been rearranged under the supervision of the original composer of LIVE TO LIVEYoko Shimomura (FINAL FANTASY XVseries KINGDOM HEARTS).

A free playable demo can be downloaded from PlayStation®Store and STEAM. In the demo of LIVE TO LIVE you can play the opening sequences of three of the game’s eight stories: The Wild West, The Fall of Edo Japan, and the Far Future. Upon purchase of the product, those who play on PlayStation or STEAM* will be able to transfer their progress from the demo to the full version of the game**, so they can continue their adventure from where they left off.

LIVE TO LIVE is now available digitally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC (on STEAM). When purchasing this product from PlayStation Store, players will receive a purchase bonus which includes a PlayStation 4 theme***. Upon purchasing the product on STEAM, players will receive a PC wallpaper. In addition, a 20% discount will also be available on STEAM for those who purchase the game before May 11, 2023.

Read more about LIVE TO LIVEclick on the following link: https://www.square-enix-games.com/games/live-a-live.

† The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game have the cross-buy feature.

† Save data from the main PlayStation 4 game can be transferred to the main PlayStation 5 game from the options menu on the title screen. Save data from the main game on PlayStation 5 cannot be transferred to the main game on PlayStation 4.

*STEAM players will need to turn on the Steam Cloud option in their STEAM settings before playing the LIVE A LIVE demo in order to transfer save data to the main game.

**LIVE A LIVE demo save data can only be transferred to the game platform itself.

***Those who bought the PlayStation 5 version will also receive the PlayStation 4 theme.

