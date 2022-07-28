Among the games that are accompanying us during this hot summer we find LIVE A LIVE, highly anticipated remake of the SNES title of the same name from 1994 and never left the borders of Japan until today. One of the peculiarities of this JRPG for Nintendo Switch is the presence of seven different protagonists, each with their own personal story, whose events are inextricably linked by the fate of an eighth protagonist that we will only unlock after completing all the previous stories. Among its uniqueness we also find the presence of different endings that we can unlock, but there is only one way to access the best one and thus discover the future of the protagonists. In this guide by LIVE A LIVE we will help you find out how to access the real ending of the game guiding you through the Domain of Hatred and revealing the unique features of this final portion of the game.

But not only that, in this guide you can in fact find out how to get the best weapon of all the protagonists, facing the different tests that we will encounter along our path and that will not always be intuitive to unlock. Discover with us all the secrets of the true ending of LIVE A LIVE!

LIVE A LIVE – Guide to the Dominion of Hate and the true ending

Let’s start with a little introduction that is essential in order to get the best possible result. One of the main recommendations for accessing the true ending is in fact that of DO NOT choose Oersted as the main character, as this choice will lead us directly to the worst possible ending. Keeping this detail in mind it will be better for us to use our most powerful character for this final phase of the game, do not worry if this does not correspond to your favorite as to access the real ending it will be It is necessary to meet all the protagonists within the Domain of Hate.

In fact, each of the seven main characters will be found hidden somewhere in this twisted version of Lucretia’s reign, and it will take some time to explore before we can all welcome them into our group. Although our party can only be composed of four of the protagonists, we just need to meet them and agree to team up with them to ensure that the conditions for the true ending are met.

Also during the Domain of Hatred it will be possible to obtain the most powerful weapons in the game by facing special secondary dungeons linked to each of the protagonists. To do this, not only will we have to have welcomed that particular character into our team, but it will be essential that it is present in the party otherwise we will not be able to access his dungeon. If at the moment the character is not part of our team, just retrace our steps to the place where we first met him to ask him to join us.

Here is where we can meet the seven protagonists of LIVE A LIVE.

Pogo

We will be able to meet the little prehistoric in the immense field of healing grass south of the Silent Wood. It will be necessary to play hide and seek with the boy and, only after catching him a few times, will he ask us to clash with him and then join our team.

The dungeon connected to him is The Test of Instinct, whose entrance is located east of the lower part of The Tomb of the Last Hero. During this challenge we will have to make sure we use the right path if we do not want to run into additional clashes. These are not particularly difficult fights, especially based on your current party, which is why we won’t have to worry much while exploring. Once we reach the end of the dungeon we will be able to get the Great Bone Ax.

Oboromaru

The shinobi Oboromaru it will be well hidden and it will not be possible to meet him directly inside the game map, but he will attack us once we check the sign near the entrance to Il Picco dell’Arconte. After challenging us to a duel he will decide to join us, but only if we defeat him.

The dungeon connected to him is The Trial of the Keys, which we will be able to access through the houses present in the headquarters of the traitors. To complete this challenge it will be necessary to defeat random enemies called Shadows, each of which will give us a rusty key useful to open the locks scattered around the dungeon. After recovering the four keys linked to the gods Byakko, Seiryu, Genbu and Suzaku we will be able to access the last part of the dungeon where we can get the sword Murasame.

Master Heart of Earth

The Master Heart of Earth it will be one of the simplest protagonists to meet, as it will be enough for us climb the top of The Tomb of the Last Hero. The warrior is in fact where we can acquire the Brion sword, essential for the conclusion of this chapter. Depending on who will be the Master, however, the method to welcome him to our party will be different. Yun will decide to join us regardless of our actions, She instead he will ask us for a fight before he can trust us and finally Hong he will ask us for nine pieces of food before agreeing to join the team.

The dungeon connected to him is The Proof of Skill, which we will be able to access by breaking a huge boulder which is located in the first part of The Tomb of the Last Hero. Inside we will find other boulders to break, and it will be necessary to choose the right technique to be able to open a passage. Once completed we will get the Nunchaku of the Master.

Sundown the Kid

Sundown is perhaps the most difficult protagonist to obtain, as we will have to chase him throughout the distorted version of the Kingdom of Lucretia before he agrees to be part of our team. We will meet him twice in The Tomb of the Last Herothe first near Hasshe’s hut and the second in the eastern part of the mountain, on the path that leads to the Seat of the traitors, inside the throne room and in the west bedroom of the castle. After waking him from his nap, we will be able to meet him for the last time outside the Headquarters of the traitors, where he will decide to join our group.

The dungeon connected to him is The Test of Time, which we can only access after following a horse that we will find in the Silent Wood. During this test we will hear the chime of a clock, which will mark the moment when we will be attacked by a group of very powerful enemies. We will therefore have two possibilities to complete it: find the weapon within the time limit and avoid the enemies or make it expire, face them, and then look for the weapon calmly. Once completed we will still get the very powerful .44 Magnum.

Masaru Takahara

We can meet Masaru in the cell located in the west hall of the castle of Lucretia. It is one of the simplest characters to find and recruit, as to be able to welcome him into our group we will simply have to challenge him and defeat him in a direct confrontation.

The dungeon connected to him is there Proof of Powerwhose access will be well defended by the fearsome Apophisphilo. We will be able to meet the gigantic enemy in an alcove among the trees that is located just before the entrance to The Tomb of the Last Hero. Once the opponent is defeated we will be able to access the test, at the end of which we will get the Bandages of the Champion.

Akira

Akira it is perhaps the easiest of the heroes to recruit, as it will lie quietly and relax on a bench in the condemned village. The hero will try to read our minds, and we will have to confirm that we trust him before we can get him into our team.

The dungeon connected to him is The Trial of the Heart, whose access will be linked to Akira’s extraordinary power. In fact, there will be no physical access to the dungeon, but we will happen by chance after using it the Teleportation skill of the protagonist to escape from a confrontation. After completing the test we will be able to obtain the Glove Courage and Gloryand learn more about Oersted’s story.

Cube

Before we can welcome the cute little robot to our team we will need to obtain an object that is located in one of the highest parts of The Tomb of the Last Hero. This is the Metal box, which will not be difficult to find as it will be clearly visible on the screen as a bright green dot. Once we have the box we can go to the Traitor’s Headquarters e we will be able to meet Cubo in the balcony of the Castle of Lucretia. After reactivating him he will join our team.

The dugeon connected to him is The Test of Wisdom, which we will be able to access from the condemned village. Inside we will not have to fight, but be able to complete some simple puzzles before we can get the 17nm diodeCube’s ultimate weapon.

Additional requirements for the true ending

After having recruited the seven protagonists and, optionally, having obtained their final weapons we will be able to venture towards the fight with the final boss of the game. To do this, however, we will have to make sure we have the Brion sword with us, which we will find at the highest point of The Tomb of the Last Hero. Once the weapon has been obtained, it will be possible to access the dungeon of Il Picco dell’Arconte, where we will be able to face a new incarnation of Hatred.

Once defeated Oersted will appear and we will have two possibilities, face him in a duel and eliminate him or spare him. If we decide to defeat him we will unfortunately give way to the normal ending, while instead to be able to continue towards the real ending we’ll have to spare him and get out of the room. Once we return to the room with the various statues we will be joined by the other protagonists, and only if we have unlocked all seven of them will we start a boss rush in which we will have to face the main enemy of each chapter with the corresponding character.

If we succeed in the enterprise we will unlock what it is the true final boss of LIVE A LIVE. This is not a particularly difficult battle, especially in comparison with the first boss we faced in this final chapter. After defeating him with the help of all the heroes of the game we will finally be able to enjoy the real ending e find out what happened to the protagonists after their clash with Hate.

And have you already completed your adventure with LIVE A LIVE? What is your favorite among the protagonists? Let us know in the comments!


