SQUARE ENIX announced that LIVE TO LIVEalready available on Nintendo Switch from last July, it will arrive on additional platforms next April 27th: These are the versions Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And PC (Steam) of the RPG, demos of which are now available for free to download and play. In the demo it will be possible to try three of the eight stories contained in the game and carry over the progress in the full version when it is available.

Unfortunately the title will not be launched in physical edition, as happened on Nintendo Switch, but only in digital format. Pre-orders will entitle you to a 20% discount, while on Steam LIVE A LIVE it will be discounted until May 11th.

You can read our LIVE A LIVE review here.

THE LEGEND IS AMONG US! LIVE A LIVE COMES APRIL 27 TO PLAYSTATION®4, PLAYSTATION®5 AND PC.

The playable demo is already available

Milan, 30 March 2023 – SQUARE ENIX® today announced the award-winning HD-2D RPG LIVE TO LIVETM extension will be released on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™) consoles† and PC (via Steam®) on April 27, 2023. Previously released as an HD-2D remake on the Nintendo Switch™ last year to widespread acclaim, LIVE TO LIVE is a narrative HD-2D RPG made by Team Asano, acclaimed author of OCTOPATH TRAVELER™, BRAVELY DEFAULT™ II And TRIANGLE STRATEGY™.

Watch the LIVE A LIVE announcement trailer for PS5, PS4 and Steam here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHZcVZFh49A

LIVE TO LIVE will offer players the possibility to freely experience eight stories with eight different characters, each set in a unique period with scenarios ranging from prehistoric times to the Wild West. Each chapter offers a variety of different gameplay dynamics to master, such as stealth, suspense and trap-setting, all governed by LIVE A LIVE’s turn-based combat system. Players will also be able to adapt the adventure according to their preferences thanks to the episode format, which allows you to complete the chapters in the preferred order or to continue them partially in parallel.

Produced by Takashi Tokita (CHRONO TRIGGER® and FINAL FANTASY® IV), Game Director of the original Super Nintendo version, LIVE TO LIVE has been revitalized thanks to HD-2D technology, which combines the nostalgic atmosphere of pixel art with modern graphics, offering a classic RPG gaming experience with updated graphics on PS4, PS5 and PC. The game will also make use of a rearranged version of the game’s soundtrack, recreated under the supervision of Yoko Shimomura (FINAL FANTASY® XV, KINGDOM HEARTS series), original composer of LIVE TO LIVE.

The playable demo can be downloaded from the PlayStation™Store and STEAM®. In the demo of LIVE TO LIVE, players will be able to experience the opening sections of three of the eight stories in the game: Wild West, sunset of the Edo period and distant future. Those who purchase the game for PlayStation or STEAM®* will also be able to carry over their saved progress to the full version of the game**, continuing where they left off when they leave the game.

LIVE TO LIVE will be available digitally on PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4 system and PC (via STEAM®) from April 27, 2023. From today it is possible to pre-order the game on PlayStation Store or STEAM®. A 20% discount will also be available to PlayStation®Plus members who pre-order before the game’s release on April 27, 2023, and STEAM® players who purchase the game before May 11, 2023.

For more information about LIVE TO LIVEvisit https://square-enix-games.com/games/live-a-live

† The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions benefit from the Cross-buy purchase.

† Saved game data on PlayStation 4 can be transferred to PlayStation 5 via the Home Screen Options menu. Saved game data on PlayStation 5 cannot be transferred to PlayStation 4.

* In order to transfer demo save data to the full game, players on STEAM® must activate the Steam Cloud feature from the settings before playing the STEAM demo® of LIVE TO LIVE.

* LIVE A LIVE STEAM® demo will be available from 18:00 CEST on Thursday 30 March 2023

** LIVE A LIVE demo saved data can only be transferred to the same platform.

Related links: