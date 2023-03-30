Live A Livethe remake of the Japanese RPG of the same name originally released on the SNES, is also coming to PCs and PlayStationsafter debuting exclusively on the Nintendo Switch last July, with release date and trailer presentation for these new versions.

Live A Live is coming to PC, PS4 and PS5 on April 27, 2023with an initial 20% off the standard price for Steam pre-orders or PlayStation Plus subscribers.

A demos will be released today on Steam and the PlayStation Store, allowing you to try the start of the game and also to carry saves and progress to the full version should you decide to purchase.

This is another game built with the particular graphic technique called “2D-HD”, used by Square Enix and others to try to replicate the typical effect of the bitmap graphics of classic Japanese RPGs, however exploiting a particular 3D scaffolding.

As reported in our review of Live A Live, it is “a remake that modernizes almost only the technical sector of a game which, in 1994, was certainly futuristic and experimental on the SNES, but which in 2022 pays the price of naivety from other times”. In any case, nostalgics will find themselves deeply at home inside, now also on PC, PS4 and PS5 from April 27, with demos arriving in the next few hours.

Considering the usual behavior of Square Enix, the lack of Xbox versions is almost no longer news, but certainly the relationship between the publisher and the Microsoft console continues to be at least strange, given that the company regularly continues to completely neglect these platforms.