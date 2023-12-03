Deaths and internal displacement increase in Gaza, as the Israeli Army extends its offensive towards the south of the enclave. The director of the territory’s media office, Salameh Maarouf, indicated this Sunday, December 3, that 700 people have died in the last 24 hours. At the same time, Israeli troops are increasing their evacuation calls in southern areas where they extend their offensive and the area where most of the population is concentrated after the orders to leave in the north. Meanwhile, the conflict threatens to spread to other towns in the region: a man was killed on Saturday night in a new act of violence by Jewish settlers, while Israel reported the launch of rockets into its territory from Lebanon and Syria.

The essential:

The Gaza media office, controlled by Hamas, reported on December 3 that, in the last 24 hours, 700 people have been killed by Israeli attacks.

Residents of the Palestinian enclave claimed that the Israeli bombings this Sunday were concentrated in the southern area of ​​Gaza, in Khan Younis and Rafah.

According to the Palestinian Statistics Office, since last October 7, around 15,400 inhabitants of the Gaza Strip have lost their lives, most of them civilians.

Violence increases in the occupied West Bank: a man died on the night of Saturday, December 2, due to an attack by Israeli settlers against two Palestinian villages.

06:30 (BOG) Pope Francis regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and urges a ceasefire

Pope Francis transmitted a statement this Sunday, read by one of his assistants, in which he assured that it is “painful” to see that the truce between Israel and Hamas had been broken. He also noted that he was thinking about the people still held hostage in the Gaza Strip and the lack of basic supplies in the Palestinian enclave.

In his message issued from the Vatican, the pontiff called on all parties involved to a new ceasefire as soon as possible.

Speaking after his Sunday Angelus prayer, Pope Francis expresses his "pain" at the renewal of hostilities in Gaza, inviting those involved to "take courageous paths of peace."



06:20 (BOG) At least seven dead after Israeli attack on a house in southeastern Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed and several wounded after an Israeli attack on a house, located in the east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, said the local Interior Ministry, run by Hamas.

06:00 (BOG) Man dies in occupied West Bank due to attack by Israeli settlers

Late Saturday, Israeli settlers attacked two Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank, killing one man, Palestinian authorities said.

The Palestinian ambulance service assured that the victim was a 38-year-old resident of the city of Qarawat Bani Hassan, north of the West Bank, who was hit by a gunshot wound to the chest. He died while Israeli settlers and soldiers clashed with residents of the area.

Mourners carry the body of Ahmad Assi, a 38-year-old Palestinian, killed in a raid by Israeli settlers, during his funeral near Salfit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on December 3, 2023. REUTERS – ALI SAWAFTA

05:45 (BOG) 700 people have died in the last 24 hours

According to a statement from the Islamist group Hamas on its official Telegram channel and information from the blockaded enclave’s media office, “the Israeli occupation killed more than 700 Palestinian citizens in the last 24 hours and more than 1.5 million people are displaced. in the Gaza Strip”.

In the official note, issued this Sunday, on the third day of resumption of attacks after the end of the temporary truce with the Israeli Army, Hamas also noted that “there is no safe place in Gaza while the Israeli occupation forces commit atrocities.” throughout the Strip.”

With Reuters and EFE