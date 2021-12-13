The evening lockdown in our country will be extended for at least another three weeks. This means that catering, gyms and non-essential shops will have to close at 5 p.m. during the upcoming holidays. In addition, the United Kingdom is accelerating its booster program in response to a sharp increase in the number of omicron cases. According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the country is waiting for a tidal wave of the omicron variant. Read all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

