Tortona’s victory in Brescia opens the Sunday program. The two big players on the pitch
After the victories of Treviso over Venice and Brindisi over Sassari in the advances, the second day of Serie A continues with a rich Sunday program. This round will also have a queue: Pesaro-Trieste Wednesday at 20.30.
Brescia-Tortona 77-79
First historic victory in Serie A for Tortona who passes with merit to Brescia. The Piedmontese dictate the rhythms of the game, showing an unusual maturity for a newly promoted, going out to the applause of the home crowd. Brescia is postponed again: second consecutive defeat for the formation of Magro who shows few ideas and a lot of confusion for the Lombards. Tortona, who signed Mortellaro this week for the injured Cattapan, starts well (8-13) with Sanders and Daum protagonists. Brescia, started with the handbrake on, accelerates and in 2 ‘moves forward (20-15) with Della Valle on fire. Tortona does not give up and with the second squad in the second quarter he faces the front again (29-33), before Brescia finds the square on the field, closing the second quarter ahead (40-37). Balance on the pitch in the second half: Ramondino’s team makes the game, Brescia remains in the wake (56-56); the last 10 ‘saw a much better organized Tortona in attack escape on +10 (62-72) and resist the return of Brescia, led by Della Valle: Daum’s triple with 48 “from the end (75-79) knocks out Brescia, who misses possession of the overtime with Della Valle. (Alberto Banzola)
Brescia: Della Valle 21, Mitrou-Long 12, Cobbins 11.
Tortona: Daum 16, Sanders 11, Cain, Filloy and Mascolo 9.
Cremona-F. Bologna 19.30
Reggio Emilia-Naples 8.45 pm
October 3, 2021 (change October 3, 2021 | 18:50)
