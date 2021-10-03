Brescia-Tortona 77-79

First historic victory in Serie A for Tortona who passes with merit to Brescia. The Piedmontese dictate the rhythms of the game, showing an unusual maturity for a newly promoted, going out to the applause of the home crowd. Brescia is postponed again: second consecutive defeat for the formation of Magro who shows few ideas and a lot of confusion for the Lombards. Tortona, who signed Mortellaro this week for the injured Cattapan, starts well (8-13) with Sanders and Daum protagonists. Brescia, started with the handbrake on, accelerates and in 2 ‘moves forward (20-15) with Della Valle on fire. Tortona does not give up and with the second squad in the second quarter he faces the front again (29-33), before Brescia finds the square on the field, closing the second quarter ahead (40-37). Balance on the pitch in the second half: Ramondino’s team makes the game, Brescia remains in the wake (56-56); the last 10 ‘saw a much better organized Tortona in attack escape on +10 (62-72) and resist the return of Brescia, led by Della Valle: Daum’s triple with 48 “from the end (75-79) knocks out Brescia, who misses possession of the overtime with Della Valle. (Alberto Banzola)

Brescia: Della Valle 21, Mitrou-Long 12, Cobbins 11.

Tortona: Daum 16, Sanders 11, Cain, Filloy and Mascolo 9.