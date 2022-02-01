Novavax’s new corona vaccine is not yet available in the Netherlands. It can probably be given in the course of March. Plans for this are currently being worked out. This is announced by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). The vaccine was approved by the European Commission in December, on the advice of the regulator EMA in Amsterdam. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

#LIVE #corona #patients #nursing #wards #catering #situation #British #Danes