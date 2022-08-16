– Being in Crimea 2000 residents evacuated after the explosion of a Russian arms depot, according to the Russian news agency TASS. There would no people injured have been hit.
– Russian troops have the shelling in the region around the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine stepped upreports the Ukrainian army.
– According to Ukraine, the Russian occupiers more and more in trouble Khersona large city in the south that the Russians were able to capture by crossing the Dnieper River.
