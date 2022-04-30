Most important news at a glance:
† A ship carrying Russian oil is anchored in the North Sea† FNV Havens previously called on dock workers not to unload the ship.
– Russian troops have some hundreds of thousands of tons of grain stolen from areas in Ukraine occupied by the Russians. This was reported by the Ukrainian deputy minister of agriculture on Saturday.
– Almost 1200 corpses of civilians have since been found in the area around the Ukrainian capital Kiev since the retreat of the Russian invasion forces there. The number is still increasing.
