It is the second day of the resumption of Israel’s offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the humanitarian truce. The Israeli Army stated that together its air, ground and naval attacks hit at least 400 targets in the last 24 hours. The Gaza Health Ministry stated that nearly 193 Palestinians have died since the end of the truce, leaving a total of 15,000 deaths recorded in the Palestinian enclave since the start of the war, according to the Gaza health authority.

The essential:

The Israeli Army claimed to have attacked at least 400 targets in the Gaza Strip by air, land and sea, including the city of Khan Yunis, southwest of the Palestinian enclave.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that since the extended humanitarian truce ended, at least 193 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave and another 650 have been injured.

The Gaza health authority counts around 15,000 deaths in Gaza since the escalation of the conflict that began on October 7, 2023 after the Islamist group Hamas violently invaded Israel, leaving 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli government.

The first humanitarian aid trucks, since the end of the temporary ceasefire, entered this Saturday, December 2, through the Rafah crossing on the way to the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

07:20 (BOG) Erdogan assures that for now it is impossible to achieve peace in Gaza

As reported by local broadcaster NTV, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured the United Arab Emirates that a chance for peace in the Gaza Strip is lost, according to him because of “Israel’s intransigent approach.” However, the president noted that he does not lose hope for a lasting peace in the conflict.

06:40 (BOG) Mossad will discuss the resumption of the truce in the Gaza Strip

A team from the Israeli intelligence service Mossad is in Doha to begin talks with Qatari mediators on a new humanitarian truce in the Palestinian enclave, a source assured the Reuters news agency, who also added that the dialogue between the parties focused on release of new Israeli hostages and the parameters for the truce.

06:20 (BOG) The first trucks with humanitarian aid arrive since the end of the truce

The first group of 50 humanitarian aid trucks – since the temporary ceasefire ended in the Gaza Strip – crossed the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing and is on its way to the enclave, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

06:00 (BOG) At least 193 dead in Gaza since the end of the humanitarian truce: Gazan health authority

The Gaza Ministry of Health assured that, since the end of the humanitarian truce in the enclave and the resumption of the Israeli army’s offensive in Gaza, nearly 193 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave and another 650 have been injured.

05:40 (BOG) Israeli Army confirms having hit 400 targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours

Smoke from an explosion rises in Gaza, after a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas expired, seen from southern Israel, December 2, 2023. © Reuters – Alexander Ermochenko

The Israeli Army reported the results of its air, ground and naval attacks.

Khan Yunis, southwest of the enclave, was hit during the last hours. Some Palestinian residents said homes had been attacked and three mosques destroyed in the city. Columns of smoke rose into the sky, reported Reuters journalists present at the scene.