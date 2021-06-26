The number of corona patients in hospitals continues to fall. On Friday, 363 people are still being treated, a decrease of 29 compared to a day earlier. Now that the corona measures have been relaxed, we are moving again en masse. This sometimes leads to situations where a doctor is needed. If this care is not urgent, GP posts ask not to call the emergency line, but to call your own GP after the weekend. Today, the first people were also vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine at their own request. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in our live blog.



