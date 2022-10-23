On Saturday, the important infrastructure in Ukraine was also under attack by Russian attacks. According to Ukrainian parliamentarian Kira Rudik, 1.5 million Ukrainians are without power as a result. According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmihal, Russia wants Ukraine to experience a cold winter “in which many people can literally freeze to death.” Follow all developments in our live blog.

#LIVE #million #Ukrainians #electricity #Russia #literally #freeze #Ukrainians #death