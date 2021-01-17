Liv tyler shared his recent difficult experience with COVID-19 through social media. On her Instagram account, she revealed that she was separated from her children for two weeks after experiencing various symptoms of the disease.

On the social network he explained that, although he does not usually share his experiences publicly, he considers it necessary to show information about the virus and the effects it can cause on the body.

“We need to gather facts and raise awareness to know that we are not alone in this. I tested positive for the coronavirus on New Years Eve. All of 2020 I kept my family safe and doing everything I could to protect my ‘herd’ ”, begins the extensive message that the daughter of Steven Tyler.

According to the 43-year-old actress wrote, the disease came suddenly and hard. Although he considered that it had no serious repercussions, he reported that he was in bed for more than 10 days.

“There are physical effects, but also psychological ones. It affects your body and mind in equal measure. Being isolated and alone in a room is terrifying, to say the least, ”she added.

In the Instagram post, he also referred to the events carried out by supporters of Donald Trump in the Capitol facilities: “The first days of 2021 were very frightening for everyone in the world.”

Finally, Liv tyler She told her millions of Instagram followers how her three children managed to keep in touch with her despite being locked up.

“I missed my babies very much, but they visited me through the window and I watched them play in the yard. They sent me little messages and pictures under the door … I am very grateful for the days I spent praying and sending love to all who have been affected by this. Thanks to those who work tirelessly to protect others and lots of light to those who left this world because of the virus.

