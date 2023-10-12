Liuzzi: the first to bring points to Toro Rosso

The team we know today as AlphaTauri was born in 2006 after the acquisition of Minardi by Red Bull. In that debut season of the new team, on board the STR1, the first drivers of the ‘second life’ of the Faenza company were the American Scott Speed ​​and the Apulian Vitantonio Liuzzi, the same one who, a year after a brief experience in Red Bull, also became the first to give the first overall point to the newborn team in the United States GP. However, in the second half of the season 2007Liuzzi found himself as a teammate a young talent who would later write a part of F1 history.

The arrival of Vettel, the driving force

In fact, instead of Speed, Toro Rosso decided to focus on Sebastian Vettel, who was able to immediately come close to achieving the feat already in that championship by finishing in 4th place in the Chinese GP. Before the two-year period 2009-2010 in Force India, 2007 was Liuzzi’s last experience with Toro Rosso, which therefore ended alongside the man who would then win the first career victory with Toro Rosso in the GP of ‘Italy 2008, to subsequently climb to the top of the world with Red Bull for four consecutive championships, from 2010 to 2013. Yet, despite the brief coexistence in the same garage, Liuzzi had the opportunity to remember some of the sporting and human qualities that most they struck him about Vettel, despite his young age: “Sebastian was direct with me – he told the podcast Beyond the Grid – we had a different way of addressing the team and the brand in general. He was amazing when it came to create a working groupit was very similar to Michael Schumacher in this sense: he was a person capable of bringing everyone to his side, of convincing them that what he said was the right thing, and he carried the team along a lot.”

The qualities on the track

On a technical level, however, what surprised Liuzzi was not the pace imposed by his former teammate, but another aspect: “His speed didn’t seem crazy to mewas fine, but I never struggled to keep up with his pace – he added – undoubtedly it was very good at being in the right place at the right time, both with strategy and tire choice. I think he was born into the ideal environment: it was noticed how luck was on his side, but you create luck yourself, and Sebastian was very good”.

Farewell to Toro Rosso

More painful, however, is the chapter relating to the end of the relationship between Liuzzi and Toro Rosso, which according to the former driver from Locorotondo did not happen by the will of Helmut Marko or Dietrich Mateschitz (who according to him would also have wanted it for 2008) , but for the then co-owner of Toro Rosso: “When they excluded me in 2007, it was Berger who made that decisionwanted Bourdais on the team and I was very surprised – He admitted – I didn’t expect it at all, but I understood that Dietrich wasn’t fighting for my stay, given that he had brought Vettel into the team together with Helmut Marko, giving his 50% share in the decisions. The other 50% corresponded to Gerhard, who was co-owner of the team.”