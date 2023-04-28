After the development and presentation of the Liux Animal, a demonstration of the technical and design capacity of LIUX, the Spanish start-up dedicated to the automotive world, the brand now presents the Geko, a small, urban model that is easier to carry around. the production with which this disruptive company wants to move the foundations of the automobile industry.

The main reason is a very ecological construction, with an aluminum chassis and a flax fiber body, similar in resistance to carbon fiber but completely recyclable and of natural origin, which means that this new lyux leaves a carbon footprint 40 percent lower than that of any urban and electric model of its size, usually made of plastic and steel

The development of this model was already planned when the Liux Animal was presented, a ‘halo’ model that succeeded with a ‘shooting break’ configuration and a body with opposite opening doors that are becoming fashionable among prototypes and some models of series, but the company’s first step in terms of production had always been the Geko, as the press was told during a visit to the Linux headquarters in Santa Pola (Alicante), in the summer of 2022.

Technically, the Liux Geko weighs 550 kilograms, reaches a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour, although the L7 regulation for light electric quadricycles would limit it to 90 per hour, and has a range of 150 kilometers, thanks to 13 kilowatt-hour batteries. . The aesthetic result is remarkable, with a very compact, wide model, with the wheels located at the corners and with a great use of the interior space. The design is very attractive, a difficult task in a car of this size, but one that the design team led by Antonio Garrido has been able to solve successfully, with daytime running lights similar to those of the Animal in a raised position and main headlights in a lowest position. At the rear, the pilots are tall and have square shapes, so that they are more visible, are not exposed to urban accidents and allow a better entry of packages in the metalhead.

The Geko shows a careful design unusual in this category of micro-cars. The chassis is made of aluminium, with a central battery, a rear engine and a flax fiber body. The body is made of fiber of natural origin and easily recyclable.



The batteries, as in the Animal prototype, are easily replaceable with others of the same size but higher capacity in the event that battery technology advances in the coming years, so that the Liux Geko extends its life on the streets. and is not affected by technological obsolescence, forming a model that remains on the market for more years than other electric models.

As confirmed by the CEO of the company, Antonio Espinosa de los Monteros, “the market for this type of car grows by 13 percent each year, both due to the demand from car-sharing companies and from car rentals and private customers. Liux wants to deliver the most ecological offer on the market to all of them, massively reducing the carbon footprint during the production process and with easier recycling of its bodywork and components in the future»

The presentation of the Liux Geko will be accompanied by the industrial plan for its manufacture and sale, a more direct way of facing the decisive market of investors who will have the opportunity to bet on this start-up with a product that will serve to explore all the possibilities of the flax fiber bodywork. For David Sancho, the company’s technical director, “the evolution of the Geko project is essential for us, it is an easier car to manufacture, cheaper on the market and, therefore, easier to sell, and the interest of investors It is clear, we have had several meetings with both capital funds and with a manufacturer who want to fully capitalize the investment necessary for the development and production of the Geko.

It is still early to talk about prices and sales dates but, once the financing has been obtained, a project of this nature has two years to complete the prototypes and approvals and at least one more year to start production, so the The first Geko would be delivered to customers in 2026, although the ‘start-ups’ stand out for burning stages faster than the conventional industry and the first prototype could be ready this year. The price has not yet been defined, but it would be in line with the competitors in this market, which currently range between 8,000 and 15,000 euros, a very interesting bet from a ‘start-up’ that continues to be financed with funds exclusively private.