Liu Jiakun, the architect and writer who connects the public space, Pritzker 2025 Award

The Chinese architect and writer Liu Jiakun has deserved this year the greatest recognition of the world of archicture, the Pritzker Prize, which last year fell to the Japanese Riken Yamamoto.

“Entering apparent antipodes such as utopia versus everyday existence, history versus modernity and collectivism versus individuality, Liu offers an affirmative architecture that celebrates the lives of common citizens,” said the organization of the prize in the announcement. “Defend the transcendent power of the environment constructed through the harmonization of cultural, historical, emotional and social dimensions, using architecture to forge the community, inspire compassion and raise the human spirit,” they add.

In a few words collected by the organization of the award, Liu Jiakun has given its definition of architecture: “Architecture must reveal something: it must abstract, distill and make visible the inherent qualities of local people. It has the power to mold human behavior and create atmospheres, offering a feeling of serenity and poetry, evoking compassion and mercy, and cultivating a sense of shared community. ”





Liu has created public areas in populated cities, forging a positive relationship between density and open space. This architect was born in Chengdu (Popular Republic of China) in 1956 and spent much of his childhood in the hospital where his mother worked. From an early age he showed interest in creative arts. In 1978, he entered the Institute of Architecture and Engineering of Chongqing. After graduating, he was sent to Nagqu, Tibet, where he worked as an architect. During those years, and the following, he was a day architect and writer at night.

In 1993, Liu attended an exhibition of architecture that revived his passion for the profession and prompted him to devote himself completely to architecture. In 1999, Jiakun Architects established in Chengdu. Throughout four decades, Liu and his team have built more than thirty projects.

In addition to his work as an architect, Liu is a visiting professor at the School of Architecture of the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing. He has received numerous awards for his work, among them, the Unesco Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation Award, New Design in the Heritage Contexts (2021).

Alejandro Aravena, president of the jury and winner of the 2016 Pritzker Prize, has said about the award -winning: “Cities tend to segregate functions, but Liu Jiakun adopts the opposite approach and maintains a delicate balance to integrate all the dimensions of urban life. In a world that tends to create endless boring peripheries, he has found a way to build places that are buildings, infrastructure, landscapes and public spaces at the same time. His work can offer shocking clues about how to face the challenges of urbanization, in an era of rapid growth cities. ”