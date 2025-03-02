The coach of the Royal Society, Imanol Sheriff, said after the win that his team suffered (4-0) against Barcelona that the expulsion of Artiz Elustondo in the 17th minute conditioned the game because “with one less is impossible.”

“The expulsion is fair and totally avoidable,” said Sheriff, who pointed out: “If 11 against 11, it is already difficult to play Barcelona, ​​at the time he is and with the ease he has to find the free man, with a man less and with the fatigue we carry on the legs, even worse.”

The real could not press high after expulsion

Sheriff pointed out that, as a coach, he likes that his teams “squeeze up the rival”, but that after the expulsion he had to order his players to retreat.

“We have fit the 2-or fast and then I have thought about minimizing risks and Thursday’s game (they receive Manchester United in the round of 16 of the European League), knowing that today it was very difficult to get something positive out of here,” he admitted at a press conference.

We have fit the 2-or fast and then I have thought about minimizing risks and Thursday’s game “

Imanol sheriffReal Sociedad





The Basque coach recalled that the Real has chained “fifteen game playing every three or four days” and that, “with as many casualties and before a team like Barça, which is in one of her best moments of the season, in the end what had to happen has happened.”