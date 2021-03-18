UPDATE 3/18/20: PlayStation has thanked LittleBigPlanet fans for their patience as it works to bring the franchise’s servers back online.

“We are aware of server issues with LittleBigPlanet and are working to get the issue fixed and the servers back online,” a PlayStation spokesperson told Eurogamer today. “We will keep you updated on progress and appreciate the continued patience as we work to resolve the matter.”

A week on from Eurogamer’s initial report, LittleBigPlanet servers remain unavailable. Fans have blamed the downtime on a persistent DDOS attack by a disgruntled fan – more on all that below.

UPDATE 3/12/20: Sony has confirmed LittleBigPlanet’s servers have been taken offline, after fans contacted Eurogamer concerned that community features for the franchise had been impacted by repeated and ongoing DDOS attacks.

Eurogamer contacted PlayStation about the issue yesterday but has not had a response. This morning, Sony’s own external development support studio XDEV tweeted to confirm the downtime amid “technical issues”.

Our LBP servers have been taken offline whilst we investigate some technical issues. We’ll be back as soon as we can!@LittleBigPlanet #lbp #littlebigplanet – XDEV (@Sony_XDEV) March 12, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Speaking to me over the course of this week, LittleBigPlanet fans have said the franchise’s servers have been the target of a DDOS campaign orchestrated by an individual unhappy with Sony’s treatment of the franchise.

The DDOS attacks have hit community-made content for various games in the LittleBigPlanet franchise, though not LittleBigPlanet for PlayStation Vita.

There are numerous reports of problems on the LittleBigPlanet reddit from the past week, but no further explanation from the franchise’s development teams.

Fans believe the individual behind the DDOS attacks is also responsible for the ongoing inability to access LittleBigPlanet social media site www.LBP.me, which went offline in November last year. At the time, LittleBigPlanet community manager Steven Isbell said the site’s unavailability was due to “general maintenance and updates”. Five months later, the site has not returned.

Originally developed by Media Molecule, the LittleBigPlanet series debuted on PS3 back in 2008 to critical acclaim for its array of player-creation tools. A PSP spin-off and full-blown sequel followed, before Sumo Digital took over the reins for LittleBigPlanet 3 in 2014.

The series returned last year, again developed by Sumo, in the guise of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. A departure from the franchise’s origins, this PS5 launch title was a 2.5D platformer.