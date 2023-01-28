LittleBigPlanet 1, 2 and 3 they may be coming soon pcaccording to some references identified in the database Of Steam. At the moment the games in question are indicated as DLC with an entry dated July 19, but it is clear that it is precisely the original trilogy of the Media Molecule series.

After the launch of Sackboy: A Great Adventure on PC, although weak and with few contemporary players, it therefore seems that the famous rag doll is destined to return to the Windows platform with his original adventures, characterized as you know by the presence of powerful editors for creating levels and assets.

The eventual arrival of the first three LittleBigPlanets, more than anything else, would mark the beginning of a sort of “phase 2” for PlayStation productions on PC, which after a supply of more recent and relevant first-rate titles, could open the ports of your catalog massively and capitalize accordingly.

Another hypothesis relating to the information of LittleBigPlanet 1, 2 and 3 within the Steam database revolves around a mysterious Gorilla Engine, perhaps the code name of a collection that includes the three chapters of the saga, perhaps in a remastered format for the occasion since we are still talking about games released on PS3.