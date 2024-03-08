Little Women: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

This evening, Friday 8 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, Little Women, a 2019 film written and directed by Greta Gerwig, will be broadcast. The film is the seventh film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name. The cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel and Chris Cooper. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

New York, 1868. Jo March, a teacher in New York City, goes to Mr. Dashwood, a publisher who agrees to publish a story she has written. Her younger sister, Amy, who is in Paris with her aunt March, attends a party with her friend and neighbor Laurie. Amy becomes angered by Laurie's drunken behavior as he mocks her for spending time with wealthy businessman Fred Vaughn. In New York, Jo is upset when Friedrich Bhaer, a professor interested in her, gives critical feedback on her writing, making her angry. After learning from a letter that her sister Beth's illness has worsened, Jo returns home to Concord, Massachusetts.

Seven years earlier, in 1861, during a party with her sister Meg, Jo meets Laurie. On Christmas morning, the girls' mother, “Marmee,” convinces them to give breakfast to their poor neighbor, Mrs. Hummel, and her hungry children. After returning home, they find a table full of food given to them by Laurie's neighbor and grandfather, Mr. Laurence. Marmee then reads a letter from her father who fought in the American Civil War. Jo writes to Aunt March regularly, hoping that Aunt March will invite her to Europe.

When Meg, Jo, Laurie and John, Laurie's guardian and Meg's future husband, go to the theater, a jealous Amy burns Jo's writings. The next morning, Amy, wanting a distraught Jo to forgive her, chases her and Laurie to a lake where they are skating. They save Amy when she falls through the ice. Mr. Laurence notices Beth's tranquility and invites her to play her late daughter's piano at his house. Meg sits with John in the present after purchasing an expensive fabric that they can't afford and expresses her unhappiness at being poor. Laurie visits Amy to apologize for her behavior, urging her not to marry Fred but to marry him instead. Although in love with Laurie, Amy refuses, angry at always coming second to Jo. Despite this, she also rejects Fred's proposal.

Little Women: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Little Women, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Saoirse Ronan: Josephine “Jo” March

Emma Watson: Margaret “Meg” March

Florence Pugh: Amy March

Eliza Scanlen: Elizabeth “Beth” March

Laura Dern: Marmee March

Timothée Chalamet: Theodore “Laurie” Laurence

Meryl Streep as Aunt March

Tracy LettsMr. Dashwood

James Norton: John Brooke

Bob OdenkirkMr. March

Louis Garrel: Friedrich Bhaer

Chris Cooper: Mr. Laurence

Jayne Houdyshell: Hannah

Dash Barber: Fred Vaughn

Hadley Robinson as Sallie Gardiner Moffat

Abby Quinn: Annie Moffat

Maryann Plunkett: Mrs Kirke

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Little Women live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 8 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.