Idea Factory International announced the release date for Little Witch Nobetaalso revealing the arrival of a limited edition. The title will be available in Europe starting from next March 7 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital editions.

At the moment it is already possible to pre-order the Day One Edition through various resellers, while the limited edition will be exclusive toIFI European Online Store and pre-orders will be open next January 27th. Here’s what it will contain:

limited edition

a copy of the game with reversible cover

a steelbook case

the hardcover artbook “ Compendium of Crafted Souls ”

” the soundtrack CD

a pop-up card

a puppet dedicated to the protagonist

an exclusive Trading Card

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

At the moment we still do not know what the price of this edition will be, nor what will be the digital editions available for the game. We just have to wait for more information.

Source: Idea Factory International