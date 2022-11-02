Idea Factory International announced the arrival of Little Witch Nobeta in Europe and North America on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The release is scheduled for spring of 2023 in physical and digital format. Below we can see the announcement trailer.

Led by a small black cat, an amnesic little witch named Nobeta delves deep into a mysterious castle. Inside the castle the dangers lurk around every corner. She encounters scary enemies, powerful bosses and magical puzzles. Will she be able to reach the throne and uncover the secrets of her past?

Little Witch Nobeta – Announcement Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International