After the surgery to remove the pancreatic cancer and a few days of hospitalization which helped him recover, yesterday Fedez finally returned home. To welcome him, of course, his family, with the little ones Leone and Victory who couldn’t wait to hug their dad again. In particular, the youngest, she hugged him and she didn’t want to break away from him anymore.

Credit: fedez – Instagram

It’s been about two weeks since Fedez announced via social media that he was ill and having to face a very delicate treatment process.

A few days later it was hospitalized at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where Dr. Falconi and his staff have it operated on the pancreas to remove the tumor.

After a few days of convalescence, yesterday the singer finally received the green light to be resigned and to go home. On social media Fedez showed all his gratitude to those who, as he explained, saved his life.

Credit: fedez – Instagram

Thanks to you who have literally saved my life, who have accompanied me and looked after me in these days which have not been easy but which on the other hand have given me back a new perspective from which to face life. Thanks to Prof. Falconi and all his incredible staff. Thanks to all the nurses and nurses in the ward. And thanks to you for the great humanity and the support you have given me. Love is the most powerful medicine. You go home, you go back to life

Victory and Lion in celebration

Chiara Ferragni was out of the hospital ready to hug her husband again and take it home. House where, of course, there were their two anxious children waiting for their dad.

Festoons and balloons to no end to celebrate the return of Fedez at home. A climate that the little Leone, as seen in the stories of the singer himself, misunderstood by mistakenly and sweetly wishing his dad happy birthday.

Credit: fedez – Instagram

Very moving, then, the reaction of the latest arrival in the Ferragnez house. Vittoria curled up in her dad’s arms and she didn’t want to let go of him even when it was time to go to sleep.

A scene that, as seen on Instagramhas moved Fedez to tears.