Little Tony he was one of the most popular Italian singers and not only in Italy. His songs still make many people dance today, who romp on the notes of his music. As an artist he has always been seen as a kind person with a good soul, but the relationship with his family and in particular his daughter has not always been perfect. This, at least according to what was declared by the Christian daughter who, although loving him very much, has much to say about the relationship he had with the great singer.

Christian gave one interview a week Today on the occasion of which he made some truly disconcerting revelations.

“When I was little, there wasn’t that reassuring atmosphere in the house. I alone know how much I have suffered“- he said.

Then speaking of his parents he said they are not “Never been much of a parent”. Speaking of childhood memories he describes the mother as follows: “My mother was a charming and free woman. I also hated her as a daughter, but it was a hymn to independence in a more male-dominated society than today. It was freezing and hot at the same time. If my father betrayed her, she repaid him by disappearing for a week with some special friends ”.

Of his father Little Tony he said: “He came back from tours with lots of presents, he was happy to see me again. He hugged me, he was full of enthusiasm, but after ten minutes he didn’t know what to do with me and so he went to his room and I stayed with the housekeeper. Even when we were together for a few days nothing changed. At mealtimes he had a buffet prepared. Everyone filled their plates and we ate separately. He often brought home some girl. No diva: they were all undemanding and much younger ”.

Cristiana who wrote a book about her life where she inevitably ended up talking about the relationship she had with her parents: “Neither was suitable for parenting. It is not their fault that I have suffered. It is not my fault that I did not feel loved ”.