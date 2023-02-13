“A mad heart, mad to bind”, sang in one of his most famous songs Antonio Ciacci, famous to the general public as Little Tony. And his heart was actually crazy for supercars and beautiful cars: his collection boasted of them from every brand and every era, ranging from Ferrari to Lamborghini to Alfa Romeo. On May 27th exactly ten years will have passed since his disappearance, a life spent not only immersed in his music and songs but also in his four-wheeled jewelswhich still today are the envy of many collectors in the sector.

Repubblica on newsstands this morning tells how much his passion was for cars, “and the happy polygamy with which he continually changed them without denying them, without throwing them away, a collecting that it wasn’t exhibitionistic or compulsive but which instead was born from an immeasurable love”. Ferrari was undoubtedly the brand that most attracted him: in his life he owned them at least a dozenfrom a 250 MM to two 250 SWB California spiders (one aquamarine green and one red), passing through a black 250 LWB spider and two 275 GTBs, one red and one black, up to a 330 GT 2+2 color silver, a silver 365 GTB/4 Daytona, a silver Dino 208 GT4 and a red Testarossa.

Alongside his Ferraris stood out the Lamborghinis: he has owned fewer cars with the logo of the Bull brand, he certainly got behind the wheel of three different examples of Miura, all in different colours, from yellow to red to metallic blue. And then again two Jaguar E-Type Roadsters produced in different decades and equipped with different engines, a Lancia Appia GTE Zagato, an Alfa Romeo 1900 Pininfarina, a 2000 spider Touring, a Maserati 5000 GT and a Cadillac Fleetwood, the latter pink in honor of Elvis Presley. In short, Little Tony’s passion for cars is never in question.