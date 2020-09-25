A little tomcat gets lost in the wheel arch of a car. His odyssey is 600 kilometers long. Then a mechanic rescues him from the cavity.

Gießen – Carly’s bad trip ends after 600 kilometers. That’s how long the kitten had to crouch in the wheel arch of a rental car on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, like 24hamburg.de/tiere reported. The animal had obviously lost its way before departure. A mechanic investigates strange noises from the engine compartment, discovers the kitten and ensures a heartwarming happy ending*.

It is not unusual for animals to hide in cars. The engine is often still warm after parking the vehicle. The animals feel safe there. But not all cats are doing as well as Carly the cat. In Vietnam, the animals are considered a delicacy* and are eaten. A cruelty against which the organization Vier Pfoten takes action.