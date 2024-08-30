Genoa – On the beach in the Genova Foce district In front of Piazzale Kennedy where last Tuesday a group of young surfers went swimming and felt ill, the signs indicating the prohibition of swimming are missing. This is what investigators discovered in the investigation opened after the illnesses and hospitalizations. The prosecutor’s office now wants to understand if and who should have put up the signs indicating the prohibition.

Arpal, immediately after, had detected a very high presence of escherichia coli and enterococci (here is the article: Athletes poisoned in the sea-sewer of Punta Vagno, in Genoa: “Bacteria 40 times over the limit”). In the first case, more than 20 thousand and in the second case more than 24 thousand colony-forming units, i.e. bacteria per hundred milliliters. The windsurfing competition of the Primavela Kinder Joy of moving cup was scheduled for Monday, postponed due to lack of wind. Some children had taken a bath and the next day they felt ill, complaining of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The diagnosis was gastroenteritis.