



He Seville He has announced during the morning of this Sunday, before the players jump to the grass of the Sports City to exercise in the last session prior to the duel against the Majorcathat Little suffers “An overload in the quadriceps of the right leg”.

The Catalan footballer, according to the club, felt discomfort during Saturday’s training and this Sunday will not be under the orders of García Pimienta causing almost with total safety for Monday’s patterning against Mallorca.

Little, arrived at Sevilla last summer from Racing de Santander in exchange for four million euros, has played this 20 official matches this season in which he has not achieved to date to see goal.