Novak Djokovic was crowned on Saturday in Cincinnati and tied with Rafael Nadal to 35 titles in Masters 1.000. The Spaniard could do nothing to prevent it, because he saw it more than 6,000 kilometers away, after having decided not to cross the pond to play in the American mini-tour that will continue from this Monday with the US Open. The pandemic is still hitting hard and not everyone feels comfortable away from its domain. This same Sunday it was announced the fall of Benoît Paire for a positive with coronavirus in New York. The pathogen makes no distinctions. Djokovic, who has already passed the disease after his crazy participation in the Adria Tour, has been able to travel more relaxed. It’s in your right. As are those who have preferred to stay at home while waiting for favorable times.

The celebrations of US Open and its opening act Cincinnati They are good news for tennis, which is returning to the highest international level, but it is not a full return, because it has not gotten a unanimous response from the best rackets. This weekend we were able to witness the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix and the start of the Tour de France, with the presence of the stars of their sports. It will not be so in Flushing Meadows. Between resignations and injuries, the men’s team will be missing three players from the top-10 and nine from the top-50, including Nadal, Federer and Wawrinka. In the female category, the clean has been much higher, with six casualties in the top-10 and thirteen in the top-50, including the current champion, Andreescu, and the first two of the world ranking, Barty and Halep. Against this background, the winners of the US Open 2020 will inevitably appear with an artery in the honors. Those winners could argue that they are not to blame for the absences of others. And they would be right. But no one is aware that this Grand slam of the pandemic has become a Little slam.