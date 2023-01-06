Little Simba, the 3 and a half year old boy who had lived in La Casa di Matteo for years, lost his life: he helped save his brother

Heartbreaking news has arrived in the last few hours, about a 3 and a half year old boy, called by everyone Simba, as one of the characters in The Lion King. Unfortunately, after a long and difficult struggle, he lost his life and left an unfillable void in the hearts of those who loved him.

CREDIT: MATTEO’S HOUSE

There are so many people upset from this sudden and heartbreaking loss. In fact, there are many condolence messages on social media published for the little one.

This child’s story began several years ago, when he was only 4 months. The little one was saved in time by a social worker, who on seeing the situation, he took it away right away.

He was born in one shanty townfrom a mother who unfortunately had problems with drug addiction. Obviously, seeing the conditions in which she lived, they also took away her other son from the woman, who subsequently found a new family.

Little Simba was suffering from one severe disability. In fact she lived in the Matthew’s House of Naples. A structure that takes care of children with disabilities and abandoned, or with parents who are unable to manage them on their own.

He had been living there since they released him from the hospital. Unfortunately, however, it is only in the day of Wednesday 4 Januarywho exhaled his last breath. The funeral was celebrated yesterday, Thursday 5 January.

The words of the commissioner on the death of little Simba

The story of this child has affected thousands of people and among these also the Councilor for Welfare of the Municipality of Naples, Luke Trapani. The latter in a heartbreaking one post on social media, he wrote:

Simba lost his serene and loved life in the house that welcomed him from birth. He had none of his original family. He had one of his crises and unfortunately or fortunately, he didn’t get over it.