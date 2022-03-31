Little Sasha fled on a boat with his grandmother, but the two were hit by Russian fire. Traces of the minor have been lost

A desperate appeal for the little one has been launched on the web Sasha, accompanied by his photos. The Ukrainian boy fled the bombing with his grandmother.

The two got into a boat and crossed the Dnieper river. Unfortunately the boat was hit by Russian fire and the grandmother was found lifeless. But little Sasha has been lost since last March 10.

According to the disclosed details, the baby was wearing a life jacket.

His parents also spread the appeal in Italy, asking for help from all associations who are welcoming refugees who fled the war.

L’Citizens of the World Association Odv And Anthony Grandethe Ukrainian honorary consul in Sardinia who managed to speak with the child’s mother, issued an appeal translated into Italian.

The appeal for little Sasha

The missing child is called Alexander (Sasha) Zdanovich Yahno, he is 4 years old and was born on March 4, 2018. Height about 110 cm, brown eyes, brown hair and a bob cut. Alexander disappeared on March 10, fleeing the Kiev region, along with his grandmother and six other people and two dogs, crossing the Dnieper River with a boat. Unfortunately the grandmother was found dead, the boat was also found. The child was the only one who wore a life jacket.

Nobody can find him or even understand if the baby is still in Ukraine or if he has been rescued abroad. His mom and dad are still in their country and they are desperate.

The two parents think he managed to get to the border with Poland and that the volunteers helped him to get on a coach direct to Italy.

Unfortunately, there are many minors who have been accepted and it is not easy identify a child without parents and without documents. The photos of little Sasha are spreading on the web, with the hope that someone will recognize it and give hope to his mom and dad.